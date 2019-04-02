HENDERSON, Walter R.
50, died unexpectedly March 16, 2019. His presence in this world will be dearly missed. A truly selfless helper with a servant's heart, in his professional work Walter was a re-builder of lost souls, a teacher and mentor to those who had lost their way. He will be fondly remembered for his compassion, kindness, loyalty and dedication to helping others. He is survived by his wife, Leta Letize; his son, Giles Henderson of California; four stepchildren; and many grandchildren. He loved music, the classics, history, geography, politics, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Donations are welcome to St. Petersburg Free Clinic-Men's Residence.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 2, 2019