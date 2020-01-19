Warren Toole

Obituary
TOOLE, Warren Wynne 73, of Tampa, passed away unexpectedly, January 15, 2020. Warren was preceded in death by his parents, John C. "Keg" Toole and Frances Thomas Toole, and his daughter, Mara Toole Shultz. He is survived by his sons, Patrick D. (Nicole) Toole of Coarsegold, CA and Mark Westcott Toole of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Brian Shultz of Tampa, FL, Kennedy, Hudson, and Noah Toole of Coarsegold, CA; brother, Dr. John C. (Bobbie) Toole; and sister, Frances M. "Kem" Toole both of Tampa, FL. Born in Tampa, Warren attended Mitchell Elementary, Wilson Junior High, and H.B. Plant High. He attended Emory University, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity and graduated from USF. He was formerly a member of Tampa Yacht and County Club, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla (where he served on the 1969 court), and Merrymakers Club. Retired at the time of his death, Warren was engaged in banking for most of his career. A visitation will be held at Blount and Curry-MacDill, Wednesday, January 22, from 5-7 pm. A funeral service will be held at Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church, Thursday, January 23, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Library of Tampa-Hillsborough County, Inc or a . www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020
