FITZPATRICK, Wilford Thomas The Family would like to acknowledge the heartfelt condolences received from friends and family, local and non-local regarding the loss of their beloved patriarch, who transitioned on April 30, 2020. He was 93. Bill was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, mentor and friend to many. The family is planning a virtual celebration to commemorate his life and achievements. Visit the Bill Fitzpatrick Memorial Page on Facebook to post comments and memories. Once information for the celebration is finalized, it will be posted on this page. Thank you.



