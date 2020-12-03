Or Copy this URL to Share

COCHRAN, William "Billy" 48, a decorated Desert Storm veteran, went home to Jesus Nov. 27, 2020. Billy is survived by his parents, Duang (Hubert) Stelck and Stephen Cochran; his wife, Amanda; children, Alexander, Samuel, Katherine, Brandon (Shalaine), and Melanie (Chris); his sister, DeeAnna (Jeff); three nephews and eight grandchildren. A private family service will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at 3 pm, followed by a small gathering at home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store