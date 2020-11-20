LUND, William Robert 68, of Jacksonville, formerly of Saint Petersburg, passed away November 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in New Brunswick, NJ, August 13, 1952. Bill was survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Claudia Lund; his two children, Kristin Noel Lund-Hawkins (Joshua), Michael John Lund; and his grandchildren, Dylan Michael Hawkins, Noelle Coggin Hawkins and Harmony Reign Hawkins. Funeral arrangements will be held 10 am, November 21, at Beaches Chapel by Hardage -Giddens, Jacksonville Beach, FL. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Tunnels 2 Towers or St. Judes Hospital. Hardage-Giddens



