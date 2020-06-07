LUFT, Winifred Elizabeth "Winnie" passed away peacefully May 14, 2020, in Guilderland, New York, at the age of ninety-five. Winnie was born in New York City July 16, 1924, to English immigrants Ada and Stephen Walsh. In 1947, Winnie married Donald Harvey Luft, and the two of them settled in Carle Place, Long Island, where they raised five children. Winnie was widowed in 1974 and, in 1981, she relocated to Clearwater, Florida. In Florida, Winnie lived life to the fullest. With her beloved friends, Winnie golfed, played cards, and danced (her favorite activity). She also traveled extensively, both in and out of the country. Winnie volunteered for Meals on Wheels and sang to veterans in the VA Hospital in St. Petersburg. She was a communicant of St. Cecelia's Catholic Church and an active member of the choir for twenty-three years. Winnie is survived by four children, Corinne (Stephen), Donald (Irene), Ted (Catherine), and Maryann; eight grandchildren, Nicole, Scott, Michelle, Kristen, Dan, Madeline, Peter, and Donald; and two great-grandchild-ren. Winnie was predeceas-ed by her parents; her brothers, Stephen and George; her sisters, Ivy and Ada; her son, Stephen; and by two grandchildren, Stephen and Erin. Winnie will be remembered for her sharp wit, her straight forward tell-it-as-she-saw-it ways, and her zest for life. A funeral service will be held sometime in the future at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, New York.



