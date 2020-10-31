1/1
Steven T. Parker
Steven T. Parker of Raynham, age 65, passed away peacefully in Morton Hospital following a lengthy illness. Steven was born in Taunton, the son of the late Earle & Josephine (Welch) Parker. Steven resided all his life in Raynham where he owned and operated Lakeside Diesel. He attended Raynham schools and was a 1972 graduate of Bridgewater Raynham Regional High School. Steven enjoyed golfing, loved riding his Harley Davidson, watching motorcycle racing and above all enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Steven is survived by his sister Dayle Goulding of Owls Head, ME; and Sherri McGinness who he thought of as his daughter; grandsons Shane and Colin McGinness and great grandson Everleigh; nephews Eric and Brian Goulding of Owls Head, ME, he also leaves his many close friends. Funeral services are private at the request of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe - Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 31, 2020.
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
