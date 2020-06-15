Barbara McClurken
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara McClurken

Stuart - Barbara Jane McClurken age 88, passed away June 9, 2020, after a long battle with heart disease. She was a long time resident of South Bend IN, and most recently, Stuart FL. It would be wrong to say that Barbara lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Barbara stayed strong. Through her strength to live life to the fullest, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Barb. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn't mean she lost her fight. Barbara leaves behind three children: Douglas McClurken of Jensen Beach FL, Donna Owens of Stuart FL, and Kathy Amsden of Seneca SC. Barbara was the wife of the late Captain Ken McClurken. Barbara's close remaining sister, Ms. Jan Butler and brother, Mr. George Mearman, will miss her lively spirit and love. She was always close to her large family of 9 siblings and many cousins, nieces and nephews. You could always find a special pile of gifts for them somewhere in the house. Barbara would want to be remembered for the fun loving, generous, beautiful person she was. She would not want us to miss the fact that her passion was dancing. Many thanks to all those who filled her dance card over the years! Online Guestbook at www.treasurecoastseawinds.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved