Barbara McClurken
Stuart - Barbara Jane McClurken age 88, passed away June 9, 2020, after a long battle with heart disease. She was a long time resident of South Bend IN, and most recently, Stuart FL. It would be wrong to say that Barbara lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Barbara stayed strong. Through her strength to live life to the fullest, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Barb. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn't mean she lost her fight. Barbara leaves behind three children: Douglas McClurken of Jensen Beach FL, Donna Owens of Stuart FL, and Kathy Amsden of Seneca SC. Barbara was the wife of the late Captain Ken McClurken. Barbara's close remaining sister, Ms. Jan Butler and brother, Mr. George Mearman, will miss her lively spirit and love. She was always close to her large family of 9 siblings and many cousins, nieces and nephews. You could always find a special pile of gifts for them somewhere in the house. Barbara would want to be remembered for the fun loving, generous, beautiful person she was. She would not want us to miss the fact that her passion was dancing. Many thanks to all those who filled her dance card over the years! Online Guestbook at www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.