1/1
Charles Daniel "Dan" Bergfeld
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Daniel "Dan" Bergfeld

Dan Bergfeld (77) died at home peacefully in Vero Beach on September 25th after a long battle with cancer that he met with faith and courage. The genuine smile that lit up his face reflected his lifelong gratitude for a good life, well lived, with people he loved and who loved him. Dan will be remembered for his warmth, his welcoming smile and white fluffy hair, his kindness and thoughtfulness for others, his wit, and his embodiment of love through the language of music.

Born in Bronxville NY, he lived most of his life in Stamford and New Canaan Ct, until he and his wife, Holly, moved to Vero Beach fulltime in 2018. He was educated at New Canaan Country School, Milton Academy, and received a BA from Yale College in 1965, where he was a proud T1 with the Whiffenpoofs. He later received his MBA from the Stephens Institute of Technology.

He is survived by his wife, Holly Adams, the love of his life; step-children Lisa (Pope) Ward, Andrew Regier, and Abby Regier (Burton Fletcher) and grandsons Tucker, Chris, Briley and William; brother-in-law John Adams (Melissa), sisters Lisa Bergfeld Soleau and Kristin Bergfeld, and nephews Jason and Tyler Soleau. He was pre-deceased by his mother, Tina Mansfield, his father Albert Bergfeld, and his stepfather Walter Mansfield.

Contributions in his name may be made to a musical organization of your choice, or to his favorites: Greenwich Choral Society (Greenwich CT), Vero Beach Choral Society (FL), Sea Oaks Chorus (FL).

Celebrations of Life will be held Saturday, November 21 at 10:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach (masks required) and Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00am at the First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan. A full obituary available at millenniumcremationservice.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved