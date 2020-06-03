Reverend Charles W. Scragg, Jr.
Vero Beach - Rev. Charles W. Scragg, Jr., died as peacefully as he lived on March 21, 2020, at home.
He was born in Glenwood, W.V., October 26, 1923, to Rev. Charles W. Sr., and Una A. Scragg. He was one of twelve children. His church membership was held by the West Virginia United Methodist Conference, and he attended Christ By The Sea United Methodist Church, Vero Beach, FL.
He graduated from Huntington East High School, Huntington, WV. After his High School graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and was a Hospital Corpsman attached to the United States Marine Corp serving in WWII for three years. Upon receiving an honorary discharge from the US Navy, he "hitchhiked" from California to Charleston, WV, where he met and married Anna Mae Clendenin Scragg in 1946.
Answering the call of God to become a minister, he attended and graduated from Morris Harvey College, (now University of Charleston), WV, in 1953, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. During his time in College, he was the pastor of a charge of three churches as a local preacher. After graduation from college, he and his family moved to TN, where he attended and graduated from Vanderbilt University, School of Divinity, in Nashville, TN, with a Masters of Divinity Degree in 1956. During his time at the University, he was a pastor of a charge of two churches. After graduation, he returned to WV, where he was ordained in 1956 as a Methodist minister in the WV Methodist Conference. During his time as a minister in the WV United Methodist Conference (UMC), he served at seven churches. In addition, he was appointed as a District Superintendent over the Parkersburg District within the WV UMC where he served from 1976-1982 over many churches.
In 1987, he retired and moved to Vero Beach, FL, where he was immediately called to serve as a minister to various churches in Vero Beach, Wabasso, and Melbourne, FL. He was a faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ and Almighty God. He loved the Lord, his family, others, and his life which God so richly blessed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Scragg, of 57 years, and his daughter, Cynthia Jayne Scragg. He is survived by his four children: Linda K. Petrilla, Vero Beach, FL; Charles "Chuck" W. Scragg, III, (Barbara), St. Simon Island, GA; Deborah A. Burgess, (Kevin), Oak Hill, WV; Stephen L. Scragg, (Debra), Tulsa, OK; four grandchildren: Lindsey Petrilla Cianci, (Mark); Christopher L. Scragg, (Tiffany); Charles "Chas" W. Scragg IV, (Shanna); Jonathan B. Scragg; and six great grandchildren; Samuel R. Cianci; Otis H. Cianci; Nicholas D. Scragg; Katherine G. Scragg; Ashlynn C. Scragg; and Logan H. Scragg. In addition, he is survived by his brother (the youngest of his twelve siblings), John L. Scragg (Elizabeth), Trinity, NC.
A memorial service will be delayed until further notice.
Donations may be made to: Christ By The Sea UMC, 3755 Highway A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963; and Mt. Juliet UMC, 417 East 4th Street, Belle, WV 25015.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.