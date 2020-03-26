Resources
Dennis George Martell

Born : November 23, 1943

Died : March 12, 2020

Dennis was a loving husband and father to his family. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Judith Ann Martell and his 5 children Jason Young Martell 43, Sharon Louis Bastine 58, Keith Andrew Bastine 55, Ryan Doug Bastine 52, and Troy Martell 50. He also had 4 grandchildren Kira Elizabeth Atwell 24, Jadan Avery Bastine 21, Cora Eli Bastine 20, and Faith Alice Martell 7. Dennis served his country in the United States Navy where during his enlistment from 1963-1967 he worked in the Naval repair yard at Holy Lock Scotland as a ship fitter welder. After his enlistment he went to work for Millwright union until 1978. In 1978 he left the union to go work for Florida Power & Light Company as a plant mechanic/welder. His career with FPL was 28 years long where he made a great number of friends through the years retiring in 2005 at the age of 63. Dennis had a passion for collecting guns and going to gun shows. His retirement lasted 14 years where on March 12, 2020 he suddenly passed. He will be missed deeply by his family and friends.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
