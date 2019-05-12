Dorothy Snively Adams



Fort Pierce, FL



Dorothy "Dot" Snively Adams, 91, of Fort Pierce, FL passed away peacefully in her sleep May 4, 2019.



Dot is preceded in death by her husband Alto "Bud" Lee Adams Jr., and her parents, Harvey B. and Sara M. Snively.



She is survived by her brother, Russell Snively; sons Lee Adams (Cynthia), Mike Adams (Rachael), Rob Adams (Cindee); 14 grandchildren, Amanda Purnell (Wesley), Bree Rains (Bob), John Adams, LeeAnn Simmons (Cheney), Darly Adams, Zachary Adams (Courtney), Jared Adams (Allison), Caleb Adams, Caitlin Adams, Jake Adams, Stewart Adams (Ryanne), Samuel Adams, McClendon Adams (MoMo), Alec Wynne; and 13 great grandchildren, Zane, Eli, Clara, Zoey, Brylee, Luke, Lyla, Cheney Joe, Harvey Lee, Qynn, Bryndle, Kale and Coi.



Dot was born into the Snively citrus family in Winter Haven, Florida on December 20, 1927. She was a graduate of Florida State University and a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She married local cattleman, Bud Adams, and they set up a home in western St. Lucie County. She was involved in many organizations including the St. Lucie Cowbelles, now known as the St. Lucie Cattlewomen's Association, Chapter AR of P.E.O., and was a Pink Lady at Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce. Dot was beautiful as well as tough, a true southern belle and pioneer woman.



The family will have a Celebration of Life for Dot at Adams Ranch Headquarters, 26003 Orange Avenue, Ft. Pierce, FL 34945 on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:30 AM.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Dot's memory to the St. Lucie County Cattlewomen's Association at P.O. Box 12909, Fort Pierce, Florida 34079, or to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, Ma 02481 .



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com for more information. Published in the TC Palm on May 12, 2019