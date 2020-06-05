John Allen King
Sebastian - John Allen King of Sebastian, Florida, passed away May 31, 2020, at the age of 68.
John is survived by his mother, N. Beulah King, of Sebastian, Florida; his wife of forty-five years, Janice Bash King, of Sebastian, Florida; and their children, Jaime Tyler (Nate), of Chesapeake, Virginia, and John King (Aida), of Sebastian, Florida. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Price Tyler, Sophia King, Elle Tyler, Jack King, and Aidan King. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack King, and is survived by his sister, Rowena Fox (John) of Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania.
John was born on October 13, 1951, in Spangler, Pennsylvania. John graduated from Harmony High School in 1969. John served in the Marine Corps before embarking on his entrepreneurial career. He founded several successful businesses, including ReMax Crown Realty, demonstrating the power of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. He was a member and Past Master of Sebastian Masonic Lodge Number 232.
John was an avid outdoors-man. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling. He had a big heart, a big personality, and a big smile. He had a great sense of humor and lit up every room he entered. John hated political correctness (but loved a good debate), lawyers (yet ended up with three in the immediate family), instant mashed potatoes (no exceptions), and long pants. John was an active and dedicated member of the community, supporting numerous causes and helping those in need. John was well loved and well respected. He worked hard, played hard, and took care of those he loved. He was truly a King.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Baldrick's Foundation for pediatric cancer research at 1333 South Mayflower Avenue, Suite 400, Monrovia, CA 91016 or www.stbaldricks.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Strunk Funeral Home, 1623 North Central Avenue, Sebastian, Florida 32958.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.