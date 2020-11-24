1/
John Kershaw
John Kershaw

Jupiter - John W. Kershaw, 82, passed on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Jupiter, Florida. He was the beloved husband of 56 years of Georgette (Langevin) and father of Michele Ann Kershaw. John also leaves behind his dear brother Jim and sister-in-law Susan Kershaw of Rumford, Rhode Island. He is preceded in death by his parents, John F. and Katherine (Dwyer) Kershaw and brother Larry.

Born in Washington, D.C., he moved to Rhode Island with his family as a child and lived most of his life in Barrington. He was also a long-time resident of Palm City, Florida before moving to Jupiter earlier this year. John was a civil trial lawyer practicing in Providence, Rhode Island for 45 years and was a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. He was a graduate of Barrington High School, the College of the Holy Cross and Boston College Law School. Between college and law school, John was an officer in the US Navy for four years of active service and he continued to serve in the Navy Reserve for many years thereafter. John loved Holy Cross and was an active alumnus and past President of the General Alumni Association. He received the In Hoc Signo award from Holy Cross in 1986 in recognition of his service and contributions to the college.

Throughout his life, John enjoyed reading, golfing, watching sports and playing cards. Guestbook at www.treasurecoastseawinds.com




Published in TC Palm from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 24, 2020
Most sincere condolences to Georgette and Michele,
John was a pleasant man, studious professional, great story teller and tenacious card player. As husband, father and friend, John was top draw.
Bill Anderson
Friend
