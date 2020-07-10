Kimberly Eve Gibriano Morrison
Kimberly Eve Gibriano Morrison passed away on July 4th, 2020 at 11:11 am from complications after a cardiac arrest. She started her incredible journey on earth when she was introduced to the world on March 21, 1963, by her surviving parents Samual and Barbara Gibriano of Vero Beach FL, that same day she met her incredible surviving sister Lisa Gibriano Namour of Boynton Beach FL. This amazing event took place in Plainfield NJ and her childhood was spent in West Suffield Connecticut. She moved to Vero Beach in 1981 after marrying her surviving former husband and friend Rod Morrison of Vero Beach FL, raised three beautiful kids, including her predeceased daughter Andrea Joyce Morrison, and two surviving sons Stephen John Morrison, and Nicholas James Morrison of Vero Beach FL.
She was always the brightest light in the room and full of endless love. Family, including the pets, were the most important thing to her and always put first. She was an entertainer and her smile was contagious. The doors to the family home were always open to the neighborhood.
The house was always full of precious memories and the setting for many family gatherings. When she finally could take a break from being so awesome, her favorite past time was writing and laying on the beach.
She was greeted by Andrea, Helen and James Gibriano, and Eve Kelly at Heavens Gates. July 4th was one of her favorite holidays, on this one, in particular, she received independence and freedom of her own, it was a very symbolic day at a very special time 11:11 (Andrea's birthday). Until we meet again, "Buckle Up Buttercup!" Enjoy those wings, you deserve every feather on them!
She always said, "please don't cry when I am gone." She wanted us to celebrate her life. While we could not honor her wishes to be tear-free we will honor her wishes to provide the celebration she is so deserving of in the months to come. To honor her last request we ask that any pictures, videos, or written memories you may have of her be emailed to StephenMorrison11@gmail.com or sent to The Morrison Family at 161 10th Ct, Vero Beach, FL 32962.
She is also survived by her grandchildren Matthew Morrison and Jocelyn Fletcher of Vero Beach, FL, nephews, Daniel S.Kent, and wife April of Longwood FL, Christopher C. Kent, and wife Danielle of St. Petersburg, FL, and two great-nephews Pacey and August Kent.
