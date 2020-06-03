Michael Lewis
1951 - 2020
Michael Lewis

Fort Pierce - On May 17, 2020, Michael Tarilton Lewis, 68, went to be with his Lord. He passed away at home in Ft. Pierce, Fla., after a lengthy decline in health.

Born November 2, 1951 in Miami, Florida, Mike was the son of Weldon and Jane Lewis, also of Ft. Pierce. He was a 1969 graduate of Dan McCarty High School and attended Indian River Community College. He was a musician and singer/songwriter, composing numerous songs often centering around the Indian River and the beauties of coastal Florida's environment, which he performed along with popular music of the day in many venues around the Treasure Coast. Always involved with audio technology, Mike at one time had an electronics repair business on US 1 in Ft. Pierce and later worked for the St. Lucie County School Board as an a-v technician and as a security guard. But his real love was animals. From an early age and throughout his life, Mike rescued injured or orphaned small animals of all kinds, principally birds. He nurtured them back to health or raised them to adulthood, caring for them as lovingly as a surrogate parent, and released them back into the wild.

Mike was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where for many years he served as part-time custodian and participated in many church events. An intensely private person, he was nonetheless affectionate, loyal, and loving toward his friends and family, with family being very important to him. Toward the end of his mother Jane's life, Mike was a steadfast companion and caregiver to her for several years. A devoted brother and friend to many, he will be greatly missed.

Mr. Lewis is survived by his brothers Courtland Lewis, of Unicoi, Tennessee; Warren Lewis of Vero Beach; sisters-in-law Margaret and Karen Lewis; nephew Jamey Lewis (wife Teresa) and niece Darcy Lewis (husband Simeon); four great-nephews Taylor, Ethan, Noah, and Max; and other members of a close and loving extended family including first cousins Kathy Johnson of Ocala and Jane DeVos of Spruce Pine, North Carolina.

Memorial gifts may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Ft. Pierce, sent to the church at 616 Orange Avenue, Ft. Pierce, FL 34950; or to your favorite charity in memory of Michael Lewis.

Interment of cremated remains will be at the Church of the Resurrection cemetery in Little Switzerland, North Carolina, at a later date, with a family service held there.

Arrangements in Ft. Pierce are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home, at whose website remembrances can be left online.

www.haisleyfuneralhome.com






Published in TC Palm from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
