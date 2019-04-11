Robert "Lee" Collins



Palm City, FL



Lee Collins joined his Father in heaven on Sunday, April 7, 2019.



He died from a Hepatitis A infection.



He was born in Martin County Hospital Stuart, FL on March 3, 1958, to Robert Talmadge and Mary Louise Jacobs Collins.



He loved growing up in Stuart and at an early age, he could be seen in his boat and 9.9 motor on all the creeks and rivers. He became a well-known fisherman, and people would try to follow him to find his secret spots. This love continued all his life, and he became a certified Boat Captain by the United States Coast Guard in August 2001.



He participated on the football and track teams and graduated from Martin County High school, class of 1976. He went to work for the Florida Department of Transportation (DOT) achieving the position of District Manager until his retirement, in 2014.



Besides fishing, he had a passion for growing trees and flowers. His house and yard resembles a botanical garden. He enjoyed growing a variety of plants and trees specializing in his orchids.



Recently he and his wife became avid campers, trying to stay at as many Florida State Parks as they could.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



He leaves cherished memories to his wife, Cindy Fitts Collins. On June 12th of this year, they would have celebrated their 33rd anniversary. He leaves behind his brother Clark Collins (Maggie), Statesboro, Georgia; a nephew, Jacob Talmadge Collins ( Kelley), and their children: Lindsay, Robert Talmadge and Anna, Statesboro, Georgia. Also a niece, Blakeann Collins Saccone (Michael), Denver, Colorado. His loving in-laws Mr. and Mrs. Charles H Finley Jr of Jensen Beach, Florida and his lifelong friend Bobby Hall.



There will be a celebration of Lee's life on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home, 4247 SW 83rd Street, Palm City,



Florida, from 1:00 - 4:00pm.



In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to the



Humane Society of the Treasure Coast



4700 SW Leighton Farm Ave



4700 SW Leighton Farm Ave

Palm City, FL 34990 Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 11, 2019