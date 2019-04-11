Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1010 Northwest Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 692-4055
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at his home
4247 SW 83rd Street
Palm City, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Lee" Collins


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert "Lee" Collins Obituary
Robert "Lee" Collins

Palm City, FL

Lee Collins joined his Father in heaven on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

He died from a Hepatitis A infection.

He was born in Martin County Hospital Stuart, FL on March 3, 1958, to Robert Talmadge and Mary Louise Jacobs Collins.

He loved growing up in Stuart and at an early age, he could be seen in his boat and 9.9 motor on all the creeks and rivers. He became a well-known fisherman, and people would try to follow him to find his secret spots. This love continued all his life, and he became a certified Boat Captain by the United States Coast Guard in August 2001.

He participated on the football and track teams and graduated from Martin County High school, class of 1976. He went to work for the Florida Department of Transportation (DOT) achieving the position of District Manager until his retirement, in 2014.

Besides fishing, he had a passion for growing trees and flowers. His house and yard resembles a botanical garden. He enjoyed growing a variety of plants and trees specializing in his orchids.

Recently he and his wife became avid campers, trying to stay at as many Florida State Parks as they could.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves cherished memories to his wife, Cindy Fitts Collins. On June 12th of this year, they would have celebrated their 33rd anniversary. He leaves behind his brother Clark Collins (Maggie), Statesboro, Georgia; a nephew, Jacob Talmadge Collins ( Kelley), and their children: Lindsay, Robert Talmadge and Anna, Statesboro, Georgia. Also a niece, Blakeann Collins Saccone (Michael), Denver, Colorado. His loving in-laws Mr. and Mrs. Charles H Finley Jr of Jensen Beach, Florida and his lifelong friend Bobby Hall.

There will be a celebration of Lee's life on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home, 4247 SW 83rd Street, Palm City,

Florida, from 1:00 - 4:00pm.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to the

Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

4700 SW Leighton Farm Ave

Palm City, FL 34990
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free Funeral Planning Guide Compliments of All County Funeral Home & Crematory
Request Now