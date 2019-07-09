TROY — Richard "Sparky" L. Helmer, age 74, of Troy, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born December 27, 1944 to the late Ralph Helmer & Lorna Mae (Niles) Loughman in Greenville, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his son Chad; mother Lorna; father Ralph; stepfather Chester Loughman Sr and brother Bob.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving children Mary Thomas (Corey Rismiller) of Troy, Ryan Helmer (Kelly Curtis) of Troy, and Ashley (Adam) Cruea of Troy and their mother Shirley Helmer; grandchildren Jordan, Holly, and Zach; great grandsons Cooper and Oliver; siblings Chester Loughman Jr of Tipp City and Beatrice Hergenrather of West Milton; sisters-in-law Joyce Helmer, Teresa (Jim) Elliott, and Gaye (Rick) Szabo and brother-in-law Scott Heffelfinger.

Richard attended Milton-Union and Verona schools then graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 1963.

He loved his family and friends dearly and loved to be outdoors.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Online memories of Richard may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.