Barbara Pearson

Barbara M. Pearson, 87Millbury - Barbara M. (Copp) Pearson, 87, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, June 21st, 2020 after a battle with cancer.Barbara leaves her husband of 62 years, Robert L. Pearson; three children, Robert E. Pearson, Cynthia L. Pearson and John C. Pearson and his wife, Frances all of Millbury; two grandchildren, Britney Gauthier and her husband, Robert of Millbury and Cody Pearson and his wife, Erin of Dansville, NY; a great grandson, Gabriel Gauthier; two sisters in law, Elaine and Barbara Copp of Ossipee, NH; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her three siblings, Donald Copp, Priscila Beaupre and Elton Copp.Barbara was born in Center Ossipee, NH to Ralph and Louise (Nichols) Copp. Along with her husband and family, Barbara owned and operated Pearson's Elmhurst Dairy Farm in Millbury for over 60 years. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and cooking for her family.Barbara's funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Millbury First Congregational Church, 148 West Main Street, Millbury, MA 01527 or to the VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, c/o Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923. Please visit Barbara's tribute page at: