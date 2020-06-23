Barbara Pearson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara M. Pearson, 87

Millbury - Barbara M. (Copp) Pearson, 87, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, June 21st, 2020 after a battle with cancer.

Barbara leaves her husband of 62 years, Robert L. Pearson; three children, Robert E. Pearson, Cynthia L. Pearson and John C. Pearson and his wife, Frances all of Millbury; two grandchildren, Britney Gauthier and her husband, Robert of Millbury and Cody Pearson and his wife, Erin of Dansville, NY; a great grandson, Gabriel Gauthier; two sisters in law, Elaine and Barbara Copp of Ossipee, NH; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her three siblings, Donald Copp, Priscila Beaupre and Elton Copp.

Barbara was born in Center Ossipee, NH to Ralph and Louise (Nichols) Copp. Along with her husband and family, Barbara owned and operated Pearson's Elmhurst Dairy Farm in Millbury for over 60 years. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and cooking for her family.

Barbara's funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Millbury First Congregational Church, 148 West Main Street, Millbury, MA 01527 or to the VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, c/o Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923. Please visit Barbara's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved