Constance G. (Deslauriers) Fallon
WHITINSVILLE - Constance G. (Deslauriers) Fallon, passed away at Beaumont Nursing Center on Mon. June 22, 2020 at the age of 94 after many years of painful illness and battling Covid-19.
Born at Whitinsville Hospital on Aug. 15, 1925, she was daughter of the late Euclid J. and Rosanna (Breault) Deslauriers.
She leaves her niece Susan George of Whitinsville; and her grand-nephew Steven George, of Whitinsville; many cousins and her long time friends and neighbors Mary and Judith Trottier.
She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years James J. Fallon and her sister Anita Raiche.
Connie was a graduate of Uxbridge High School and the very day after graduating, began working at Whitin Machine Works for the War Effort, eventually becoming an office worker there. She later worked as the bookkeeper for H.J Theiler Corp. for many years until she retired in 1986 after 31 years of employment.
Connie and Jim spent much time at their summer home in East Thompson, CT. She enjoyed dining out, trips to the casino, and traveling extensively, but her all time favorite place since childhood was Hampton Beach. She was an avid Bruins fan, going back to the Big Bad Bruins days and loved cheering on the Patriots and Red Sox. She was a Black-out Warden during World War II, nightly patrolling Linwood, making sure no slivers of light were shining through windows. She was a member of the Northbridge Senior Center, and was a volunteer driver there. A longtime member of St. Patrick's Church, she served on their Bereavement Ministry.
A deep thank you to all her friends and helpers who continued to maintain contact with her, and to the caring staff at Beaumont.
In keeping with her wishes there are no calling hours. Her funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Sat. June 27 at 11 am at St Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St. Burial to follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to St Patrick's Church, PO Box 60, Whitinsville, MA 01588. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.