Dennis McCarthy
1962 - 2020
Dennis McCarthy, 57

Worcester - Dennis McCarthy, 57, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

He was born in Worcester, son of the late Daniel J. and Joanne (Wojcik) McCarthy and attended South High School. Dennis worked in construction throughout Worcester.

Dennis is survived by his five siblings; Eileen McDevitt, David McCarthy, Maureen Bates, Deneen Tucker and Donald McCarthy; and many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. He was predeceased by a brother, Daniel McCarthy, Jr. and two sisters, Colleen McCarthy and Kathleen McCarthy.

A Private Graveside Service for Dennis and his sister, Kathleen will be held in Saint John's Cemetery in the Spring. Arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. To place an online condolence message please visit:

www.callahanfay.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
November 5, 2020
So sorry to hear this sad news about Dennis.
Ron Stockenberg
Family
