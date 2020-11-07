Dennis McCarthy, 57Worcester - Dennis McCarthy, 57, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.He was born in Worcester, son of the late Daniel J. and Joanne (Wojcik) McCarthy and attended South High School. Dennis worked in construction throughout Worcester.Dennis is survived by his five siblings; Eileen McDevitt, David McCarthy, Maureen Bates, Deneen Tucker and Donald McCarthy; and many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. He was predeceased by a brother, Daniel McCarthy, Jr. and two sisters, Colleen McCarthy and Kathleen McCarthy.A Private Graveside Service for Dennis and his sister, Kathleen will be held in Saint John's Cemetery in the Spring. Arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. To place an online condolence message please visit: