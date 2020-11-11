Diana L. VicaireUXBRIDGE - Diana L. Vicaire, 65, of Uxbridge and formerly of Marlborough passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in her home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Diana worked for MKS Instruments until her illness.She was born on April 12, 1955 in Worcester, the daughter of the late Joseph and Phyllis (Wall) Vicaire.Diana graduated from Marlborough High School. She enjoyed interior design, traveling (especially to Bed & Breakfasts), Cape Cod and especially time spent with family.Diana is survived by her loving children Joseph Tropeano of Mendon and Crystal Rainville and her husband Joshua of Woonsocket, RI; her long-time companion Scott Brunelle of Uxbridge; her half-brother Al Condo of Maine; her step-mother Marsha Vicaire of Attleboro; and her grandchildren: Zachary, Victoria, Benjamin, Nicholas, Hailey, Jayden.Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13 from 4-7 PM in the Funeral Home.Funeral services from Buma Funeral Home, 101 N. Main St., Uxbridge, MA on Saturday, November 14 at 9 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM in St. Mary Church, 77 Mendon St., Uxbridge. Burial to follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Uxbridge.Physical distancing and face coverings are required.