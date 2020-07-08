1/1
Doreen Kaminski
Doreen M. Kaminski, 71

Auburn - Doreen M. Kaminski, 71, of Auburn died Friday, July 3rd in her home. She leaves two sons, Thomas Alachoyan and George Alachoyan; a daughter, Danielle Alachoyan all of Worcester; a brother, Thomas Kaminski of Waitsfield, Vermont; a sister, Karen Rideman of Bedford; and three grandchildren, Amy Beth, Shailynn and George III.

She was born in Worcester the daughter of Thomas and Mary (McCarthy) Kaminski and graduated from Worcester State College. Doreen was a teacher at area public and private schools. Ms. Kaminski was an oblate at St. Benedict Abbey in Still River. She was a devout member of St. John's Church where she served as a eucharistic minister. Doreen was prominent in the Worcester recovery community and was a powerful example to many. She loved the beach and her children very much. Doreen was respected and adored by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Her funeral is Monday, July 13th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue Worcester with a Mass at 10:00 AM in St. John's Church, 40 Temple Street. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, July 12th from 4:00 until 6:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John's Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
