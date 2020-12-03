Hagop "Jake" HagopianShrewsbury - Hagop "Jake" Hagopian passed away in the comfort of his home in Shrewsbury on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 90. He was the loving husband of Gladys (Mosoian) Hagopian, who predeceased him in 1995.Jake was born March 28, 1930 to Nishan and Anna (Alexanian) Hagopian, survivors of the Armenian Genocide. He grew up in Worcester and graduated from Commerce High School. He served his nation proudly in the United States Army, during the Korean Conflict. In the early 1960's Jake was co-owner of The Worcester Hawks baseball team. He loved sports and was proud to be a Holy Cross football fan for nearly eight decades.In 1975, Jake and his family moved to Holden, where he resided for many years before moving to his assisted living home in Shrewsbury. While in Holden, Jake was involved in town politics and was the co-founder of the Holden Association of Tax-Payers. In 2006, he was awarded "Citizen of the Year" by the Citizens for Limited Taxation.Jake worked at Heald Machine for 37 years, retiring as Foreman of the Assembly Division. He was a member of the Armenian Church of Our Savior and its Men's Club. He was also a member of the American Legion. Jake loved to garden and had a beautiful backyard. He was never without a cup of coffee and a funny story.Jake's memory will be cherished and kept alive by his daughter Lisa Larocca and son-in-law Jeffrey Larocca of Watertown; daughter Susan Hamilton of Concord; grandchildren Lily and Jacob; and many nieces and nephews. His sister Zabelle Osganian and brother-in-law Ervant Osganian predeceased him.Services for Jake will be held privately. His family will plan a public memorial at a future date, when the restrictions on gatherings are eased.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Armenian Church of Our Savior, 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.His family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at