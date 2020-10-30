Harold G. Williams, 85
Leicester - Harold G. Williams, 85, of Edward Street, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, in his home. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 59 years, Carol (Vartanian) Williams of Leicester; three sons, Mark D. Williams and his wife Michelle of Paxton, John M. Williams and his wife Kristen of Falmouth, and Paul S. Williams of Leicester; and five grandchildren, Kyle, Brandon, Emily, John, and Jessica. He was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Calhoun who died in 2003. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Harold G. and Mary A. (Cove) Williams, and lived in Worcester for many years before moving to Oxford for 37 years, and then to Leicester 13 years ago. He graduated from Commerce High School in 1954 and received his associate's degree in criminal justice from Quinsigamond Community College.
Mr. Williams was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. After his military service, he worked for the C.I.A. and was a border patrol agent in Arizona. He was a police officer on the Worcester Police Department for 32 years, retiring in 2000. He held many positions on the police department, but among his most beloved were leading the D.A.R.E. program and teaching at the Worcester Police Academy. He was a proud member of Grace Episcopal Church in Oxford. He was also a Mason and enjoyed playing darts with his boys.
Memorial calling hours are Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A memorial service and burial at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, or to the American Cancer Society
, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.paradisfuneralhome.com