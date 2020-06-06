Joan Cohen
1925 - 2020
Joan V. Cohen, 94

Worcester - Joan V. (Monteron) Cohen, 94, formerly of Patch Reservoir Drive, beloved mother and grandmother, died early Sunday morning, June 1, 2020, at the Jewish Healthcare Center. Her husband of 37 years, George Cohen, died in 1985.

She leaves a son, David E. Cohen and his wife Marjorie of Worcester; a daughter, Susan (Cohen) Cohen and her husband Arnold of Sharon; four grandchildren, Caroline Cohen of Leicester, Michael Cohen of Oakdale, MN, Joseph Cohen of Shrewsbury, and Leigh Cohen of Liverpool, NY. Her brother, Eugene Monteron and her sister, Laurel Monteron, both predeceased her.

She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, daughter of the late Eleuterio and Fannie (Heinonen) Monteron. She graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester, attended Worcester State Teachers College and the New England Conservatory in Boston. She lived in Worcester most of her life. She was a WW II Veteran having served with the Women's Army Air Corps.

Joan worked for many years as a Licensed Practical Nurse with the Jewish Healthcare Center. She was once a member of the Joyful Singers Choir in Worcester. In her younger years, she sang professionally in Boston. She also wrote and published poetry and was an avid oil and watercolor artist. She had also been a volunteer and a Past President of the Residents Association at Bet Shalom Apartments where she enjoyed many friends. She will be fondly remembered as a kind, intelligent woman devoted to her family. She had many interests and took college classes well into her 80's.

The family would like to express their most sincere appreciation to the management and staff at the Jewish Healthcare Center for the personal and attentive care they provided to Joan.

After cremation, a private burial service will be held in Hope Cemetery at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The family suggests donations in memory of Joan be made to the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609. To share your thoughts and memories with the family on-line, please visit

www.kellyfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly Funeral Home
154 Lincoln St
Worcester, MA 01605
(508) 755-4507
