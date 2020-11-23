1/1
John Haglund
1952 - 2020
John P. Haglund, 68

Worcester, MA/Nashua, NH - John P. Haglund passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, 11/18/2020. John was a long time resident of Worcester before moving to New Hampshire several years ago.

Born and raised in Worcester, John was the son of Rita Donoghue Haglund and Edward G. Haglund. John was a truck driver and mechanic for several companies in Worcester before moving to NH.

He is survived by his three children: Patrick Haglund and his fiancee, Nicole Grigas of Charlton, Hollie Haglund of Southbridge and Michael Donaghy and his wife, Meaghan of Palmer; eight grandchildren: Kaleigh, Benjamin, Mariah, John, Michael, Colin, Mallory, and Cara.

John is also survived by his nine siblings: Edward & Paulette Haglund of Ocala, FL, Dennis Haglund of Auburn, James & Patricia Haglund of Boylston, Jean & Gary Maynard of Oxford, Theresa Haglund and Deborah Haglund of Worcester, Brian Haglund & Jennifer Bradley of Norwood, Lynne Haglund & Lori Horlink of Framingham, Gary & Michelle Haglund of Millbury and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Maureen Mink, Patricia Haglund and a sister-in-law, Mary Haglund.

At John's request, there will be no calling hours.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
