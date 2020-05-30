John D. Revane, 82Auburn - John D. Revane, 82, known to many as "Jack" passed away peacefully at the Life Care Center, Auburn, Ma sadly due to Covid-19. He was born on November 27, 1937 in Worcester.Jack was the beloved son of the late John E. and Marjorie E. (Dennison) Revane. Jack's late wife Barbara (Grimshaw) Revane died in 2011. He was the brother of the late Joan Cahill who passed in 2016 and twins Edward and Francis who died at birth in 1933.Jack was raised in Millbury and graduated from Millbury Memorial High School in 1954. He continued his education at Worcester Junior College and WPI. He spent his career with New England Power Company as the Senior Systems Control Engineer. Following his retirement he worked at Pine Ridge Country Club in Oxford where he also loved to golf.His many enjoyments included summers in Wells Beach, Maine with family and friends and winters in Florida. He always enjoyed his morning coffee at "Buddy's" Spa in Rochdale. After living in Leicester, he moved to Webster and lived on the lake with his son Tom. He enjoyed boating and listening to Jimmy Buffet and will be missed by so many who knew him on the lake as "Captain Jack".He is survived by his daughter Cheryl Flanigan and her husband Gerald of Worceter, his son Thomas Revane of Webster and five grandchildren, Jason Flanigan and his wife Danielle, Justin Flanigan and his fiancé Julia, Nicholas Revane, Emily Revane and Michael Revane.Due to the current restrictions with the Coronavirus, John's funeral and burial will be private in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton, Ma. Please visit Jack's tribute page, where a message of condolence or a fond memory can be left for his family, at: