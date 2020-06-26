Mary F. Bisson, 95Clinton - Mary F. (Jenkins) Bisson, of Crown St., passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Lutheran Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center in Worcester. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Philip H. Bisson. She is survived by her daughter Lois Bisson of Leominster; granddaughter Michelle Garry & husband Gregory; and great-grandchildren Aubrey, Weston, and Julian Garry, all of Clinton; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her sister Margaret Burke.Mary was born in New Bedford, daughter of the late Granville and Doris (Tilton) Jenkins. She was raised and educated on Cuttyhunk Island before her family relocated to Fairhaven. Mary graduated from Fairhaven High School and achieved her professional degree from of Kinyon Business School. Upon settling in Clinton, Mary worked as a secretary for the Van Brode Milling Company for nearly twenty years before joining the office staff of Standard Sign, from where she ultimately retired. She was a devout member of the United Church of Clinton and belonged to their Women's Fellowship Group. Mary was talented in knitting and crochet, enjoyed playing Bingo, Pitch, and rooting for the Red Sox. Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. A graveside service will be celebrated at 11AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Reservoir Pines Cemetery, Clinton. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mary Bisson to: CARMAH, P.O. Box 560, Hudson, MA 01749. Online condolences may be placed at