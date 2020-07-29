1/1
Mary Xatse
Mary Enyonam Xatse, 65

Worcester - Mary Enyonam Xatse, 65, went home to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. Family and friends are welcome to her visitation on Friday, August 7th from 6:00pm until 9:00pm at Blessed Sacrament Church, 551 Pleasant St., Worcester. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 8th at 9:00am at The Cathedral of St. Paul, 38 High St., Worcester. Arrangements in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester.

www.callahanfay.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
The Cathedral of St. Paul
