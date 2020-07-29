Mary Xatse

Mary Enyonam Xatse, 65Worcester - Mary Enyonam Xatse, 65, went home to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. Family and friends are welcome to her visitation on Friday, August 7th from 6:00pm until 9:00pm at Blessed Sacrament Church, 551 Pleasant St., Worcester. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 8th at 9:00am at The Cathedral of St. Paul, 38 High St., Worcester. Arrangements in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester.