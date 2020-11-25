Michael H. Guenette, 59Palm Bay, FL - Michael H. Guenette, 59, of Palm Bay, FL and formerly of Worcester, died peacefully on Thursday, October 29th in the Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa after a battle with cancer with his family by his side.Mike is survived by his loving wife and partner of over 20 years, Carey (Andrus) Guenette; his three children, Amanda Senorans and her husband, Frankie of Palm Bay, FL, Shannon Guenette and her partner, Andy Tenhagen of Medford, MA and Edward Guenette and his partner, Lindsay Harris of Lowell, MA; his brothers and sister, Artie Guenette and his wife, Terry of Millbury, MA and Fort Meyers, FL, John Guenette and his wife, Sally of Northbridge, MA, Darlene Barrett and her wife, Pam of Uxbridge, MA and William Guenette of New Bedford, MA; nephews, Brian, Justin, Matt, Corey, Billy Jr. and Brandon; nieces, Hesper and Jenn as well as many other extended family members and his beloved dog "Jasper".He was born in Worcester, son of the late Jean and Kathleen (LaMonda) Guenette and is also predeceased by a nephew James Guenette.Mike owned and operated The Exterior Cleaning Place Inc. for over 25 years and retired in 2015. He specialized in commercial, government and residential painting doing many jobs throughout Massachusetts before moving to Florida.He graduated from South High School in Worcester and then from Worcester State College in 1983 with a Bachelors of Science Degree majoring in Management. Mike was a stellar athlete who played multiple sports in high school where he received numerous awards and while at Worcester State he was the quarterback of the football team leading team to a victorious season in 1980 that eventually led the team to be inducted in to the Worcester State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.Mr. Guenette was a member of the American Legion Post 117 in Palm Bay, FL and enjoyed playing and watching almost all sports, but his favorite was football, especially when his New England Patriots were playing. Mike had a love for deep sea fishing and would proudly display his big catches for all to see.Mike loved to be around his family and friends and could often be found playing cards or taking trips to the casino, but on any given Sunday he would be playing a game of Cornhole while spending time at the golf course and bowling alley during the week. His friends labeled him as, "One of A Kind" and it was evident with his outgoing personality, generous heart and hard work ethic.He earned other nicknames as well, such as "Boston Mike" from his Florida friends and "Chowdah" from his circle of friends when he was enjoying a ride on his Harley Davidson. Mike will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends and they will cherish all of the memories that were able to have with Mike.The Guenette Family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and volunteers of the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL for the exceptional care, love and support that was shown to Mike and his family during his battle with cancer.Private funeral services were held in Florida and a Celebration of Mike's Life will be held in Worcester during the summer of 2021. The family encourages everyone to simply do a random act of kindness or pay it forward in memory of Mike.Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester, is directing local arrangements. The family encourages you to share a story of Mike or sign his guestbook online at