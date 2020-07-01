Pamela A. (Hanlan) Simmons, 58
WORCESTER - Pamela Anne (Hanlan) Simmons, 58, of Worcester passed away Sunday, June 28, in the Reservoir Center for Health in Marlborough.
She leaves her sister, Robin Pellegrino and her husband, Raymond of Worcester; a brother, Steven Hanlan and his girlfriend Kathleen Richard of Auburn; a niece, Julie Hanlan DeLarco of Orlando, FL; a nephew, Thaddeus Johnson of North Hollywood, CA and many cousins. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Frederick F. Hanlan and Evelyn L. (Mulstay) Hanlan Adams and graduated from Burncoat High School, class of 80'.
Pam's family would like to thank the staff at the Reservoir Center in Marlborough for their kindness and compassion. They were truly her second family.
A Graveside Service will be held Monday, July 6 at 11am in St. John's Cemetery, section Our Lady of Fatima. COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks or face coverings are required. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to, the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, 01606 or to the Stop Bullying Now foundation at. www.stopbullingnowfoundation.org. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.