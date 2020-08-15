Patricia Anderson

Patricia L. Anderson, 74
SPENCER, MA/LAKE ELMORE, VT - Patricia L. Anderson, 74, of Lake Elmore VT, formerly of Spencer, MA, loving mother and wife, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday,
August 14, 2020. Born in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Aili and Herbert MacMillan, and wife of the late David J. Anderson for almost 50 years. Patricia grew up and spent much of her life in Spencer, where she made many lifelong friends. She and David later retired to Lake Elmore, VT, where they expanded their circle of friends and enjoyed the peace and beauty of their lakeside home and surrounding mountains.
Family was Patricia's greatest joy. She was the loving mother to her son Scott and his wife Debra of Tolland, CT, and her son Todd and his wife Emily of Hopkinton, MA, and a beloved mimi to her four granddaughters, Mackenzie, Elisabeth, Lillian and Kathryn. She cherished her time with family celebrating birthdays and holidays, taking hiking and skiing adventures, completing projects together and lending a helping hand whenever she was needed.
Faith and community were important to Patricia, and she was active with the Spencer United Methodist, Spencer Congregational and the Elmore Methodist Church. For several years, she volunteered at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, VT. Earlier in her life, she graduated from David Prouty High School, earned an associate degree from Quinsigamond Community College and worked as a bookkeeper.
Patricia loved the outdoors and always challenged herself to try new things. She enjoyed kayaking, biking and helping with the maple sap harvest. Those who were fortunate to have her in their life will remember her warm smile, her attentive listening, and the wonderful way she made people feel special, including the incredible doctors, nurses and people who cared for her at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
Patricia is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law Judy and Ronald Fortin of Spencer, sister-in-law Joanne MacMillan of Spencer, sister-in-law Jean Curry of Jonesboro, GA and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Private Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 17, the Service will be live streamed at 10 A.M. at https://www.spencerchurch.org/online-worship
followed by Private burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Spencer. Calling hours with Covid-19 precautions, social distancing and face masks will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16 at J. HENRI MORIN SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer.
A celebration of Patricia's life will also be held in LakeElmore, VT at a date to be determined. As a gesture of sympathy, donations may be made to the ElmoreUnited Methodist Church, P.O. Box 181, Lake Elmore, VT, 05657, or
Dana Farber Cancer Institute (dana-farber.org
) 450 Brookline Ave., SW120, Boston MA 02215. www.morinfuneralhomes.com