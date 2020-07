Or Copy this URL to Share

Roger W. Deal, 87



Boylston - Roger W. Deal, 87, of Boylston, passed way on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in the comfort of his home.



Calling Hours will be on Thursday, July 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester.





