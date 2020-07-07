1/1
Ronald Paradis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald O. Paradis 84

Webster - Ronald O Paradis, 84, of Webster died Monday, July 6, 2020 at St.Vincent Hospital in Worcester. He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley M. Paradis.

He is survived by two daughters: Cheryl Szlyk of Dudley, and Deborah Begonis of Worcester; two sons: Robert Paradis of Charlton and Edward Paradis; grandfather to 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Ronald was born and raised in Worcester, A retired City of Worcester Fire Fighter proudly serving on Engine One. He served in the Army Co. B. 578th Engineer Regiment during the Korean War with the rank of Sergeant.

Ronald enjoyed traveling with his wife. He liked being in Florida in the winter and having family come down to visit. Loved his camper and camping in the white mountains in summer. Just loved being around family.

A graveside service with Military honors will be private in Notre Dame Cemetery, 162 Webster St., Worcester. Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Ave. Dudley is directing arrangements.

www.bartelfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bartel Funeral Home Inc
33 Schofield Ave
Dudley, MA 01571
(508) 943-6100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved