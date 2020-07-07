Ronald Paradis

Ronald O. Paradis 84Webster - Ronald O Paradis, 84, of Webster died Monday, July 6, 2020 at St.Vincent Hospital in Worcester. He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley M. Paradis.He is survived by two daughters: Cheryl Szlyk of Dudley, and Deborah Begonis of Worcester; two sons: Robert Paradis of Charlton and Edward Paradis; grandfather to 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.Ronald was born and raised in Worcester, A retired City of Worcester Fire Fighter proudly serving on Engine One. He served in the Army Co. B. 578th Engineer Regiment during the Korean War with the rank of Sergeant.Ronald enjoyed traveling with his wife. He liked being in Florida in the winter and having family come down to visit. Loved his camper and camping in the white mountains in summer. Just loved being around family.A graveside service with Military honors will be private in Notre Dame Cemetery, 162 Webster St., Worcester. Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Ave. Dudley is directing arrangements.