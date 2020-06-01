Scott A. Duval, 57Charlton - Scott A. Duval, 57, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 28, 2020. Scott was born in Worcester, June 10, 1962, to Wilfred and Regina Duval of Millbury, MA. Scott graduated from Blackstone Valley Tech, and had a successful career working in the sales and technical service of printing and publishing equipment. Scott was an avid golfer, enjoyed camping, fishing and spent many years coaching Oxford Youth Basketball, but Scott was his happiest and proudest when he was amongst his children, Danielle Bakerlis, Emily and her partner Keith LaFountaine, Alexander Duval, Haley Banfill, and Justin and Don Freeland, and with his grandchildren, Jackson Duval, and Abel and Dylan Bakerlis. They were all truly the light of his life.Scott is also survived by his mother, Regina (Pinkala) Duval, his sister, Laurie Bird, and his brothers Keith and Christopher, as well as his former wives Kathryn Znamierowski and Kim Duval, companion Donna Freeeland, and his nieces and nephews.Due to COVID-19 concerns, there are no calling hours.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Scott at 11 AM, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, 10 H. Putnam Rd., Ext. in Charlton.(Social distancing and face masks are still required at this time, under the state guidelines)In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Recovery Centers of America, 9 Village Inn Rd., Westminster, MA. 01473.The ROBERT J. MILLER –CHARLTON FUNERAL HOME, 175 Old Worcester Rd. in Charlton is assisting the family with arrangements.