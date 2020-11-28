1/
Shirley Menendez
1932 - 2020
Shirley E. Menendez, 88

SHREWSBURY - Shirley E. (Achilles) Menendez, 88, longtime Shrewsbury resident, and former Animal Control Officer for the Town of Shrewsbury, died peacefully Friday November 27th at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. Services and burial will be held privately. Britton-Shrewsbury is honored to be assisting Mrs. Menendez's family. A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's edition of the newspaper and will be available at www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
