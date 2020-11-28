Shirley E. Menendez, 88
SHREWSBURY - Shirley E. (Achilles) Menendez, 88, longtime Shrewsbury resident, and former Animal Control Officer for the Town of Shrewsbury, died peacefully Friday November 27th at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. Services and burial will be held privately. Britton-Shrewsbury is honored to be assisting Mrs. Menendez's family. A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's edition of the newspaper and will be available at www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.