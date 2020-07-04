Tyler Joseph Foley



WORCESTER - Tyler Joseph Foley of Worcester died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, two days before his 26th birthday, surrounded by his loving family at St. Clare's Hospital, Denville, N.J. after a long courageous battle with addiction.



Tyler leaves his parents, Patrick and Linda (Reilly) Foley, a brother Brian Foley, all of Worcester; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, State Senate Majority Leader Daniel J. and Kathleen E. (Walsh) Foley, and Joseph and Jeanne (Hamelin) Reilly.



Tyler was born July 2, 1994 and was raised in Worcester. He graduated from North High School where he played varsity basketball and golf. His passion for golf guided him to earn an associate degree in golf management at Keiser University in Port St, Lucie, Fla.



Tyler worked the past many years at golf clubs in Florida, including Bear Lakes Country Club in West Palm Beach and the Tesoro Club in Port St. Lucie. Before college, he worked several summers at Cyprian Keyes Golf Club in Boylston.



Tyler worked hard at every opportunity he was given. He was always the happiest person in the room. His beaming smile lifted everyone around him. He loved his family and called his mother his very best friend. His family will always love him as they miss him dearly.



Tyler enjoyed helping others reach their goals. In one of his last acts of generosity, Tyler was an organ donor, giving to and improving the lives of strangers.



Following Covid19 guidelines for gatherings including face coverings and distancing, there will be calling hours Tuesday, July 21, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in the church. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Tyler's memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Mass./R.I. Chapter, 220 North Main St. Suite 104, Natick MA 01760, or to The Milestone House, 60 North Sussex St., Dover, NJ 07801.



The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing funeral arrangements.





