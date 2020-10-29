1/
Barbara Carol "Barb" (Cook) Bateman Tolbert
1945 - 2020
Barbara "Barb" Carol (Cook) Bateman Tolbert, 75, passed away at her home on Monday, October 26, 2020.  She lived in South Corning, Corning, NY, Martinsville, VA, Sayre, PA, and Ocala, FL.

She was born on July 29, 1945 in Corning, NY, to the late Howard and Nan (Oliver) Cook.

Barb graduated from Corning Free Academy in 1963, Corning Community College, and Mansfield University. Barb enjoyed spending winters at their home in Ocala, FL, camping, especially at her family property in FallBrook, PA. She also enjoyed traveling, genealogy, and sports cars, owning her own Porsche for almost 30 years. Barb also worked at Watkins Glen International Racetrack in Timing and Scoring for many years, including for the Formula One Races. She also enjoyed live shows and musical theater.

She is predeceased by her brother, James Cook (SC).

Barbara is survived by her Husband, Glen Tolbert, Sisters, Janet (Terry) Miller of Jersey Shore, PA, sister-in-law, Janice Cook of SC, son, Eric Bateman of Canandaigua, NY, step-children, Marilyn Tolbert Foster of NC, Lloyd Tolbert of Martinsville, VA, Wayne and Tina Tolbert of Binghamton, NY, grandchildren, Katie Bateman, Jonathan Bateman, and Alison Bateman, and several nephews and cousins.  

There will be no formal service at this time. A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by

Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.

For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com)

Published in The Leader on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lowery - Urban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
225 S. Main Street
Athens, PA 18810
(570) 888-2368
