Karl A. Congdon, age 79, of Lindley, NY passed away on July 20, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital. He was born in Hornell on June 16, 1941 to Robert and Helen (Sourbier) Congdon. He married Margaret (O'Bryan) Congdon in 1961 and would have been married 59 years on November 4, 2020.
Karl worked at Corning Glass Works for 37 years, retiring as a millwright. After his retirement he spent time with his family and hobbies.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret, and two daughters, Karen (Bruce) Gerow and Kristine Wagner, four grandchildren, Shawn Gerow, Chad Gerow, Matthew Wagner and Melissa Wagner, three sisters, Alice Woodworth, Donna McCarthy and Patricia (Samuel) Gregory, brother-in-laws, Terrance O'Bryan and Fred Draper and sister-in-law, Ellen O'Bryan, two great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and extended family.
A service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Corning, NY.
