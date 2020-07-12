1/1
Terri Marie "TC" Clark
Terri Marie (TC) Clark, age 56, of Hamilton, Georgia passed away on Sunday, July 05, 2020.

TC spent most of her childhood in Bath, New York, being the daughter of a military family. TC was a veteran herself serving in the US Army.

She enjoyed spending time with her life partner Lisa Bishop of 31 years. She was employed at Trinidad Benham, in Lagrange, Georgia for 25 years.

TC enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with her beloved puppies Mocha and Shelby.

She is survived by her father, Ivan Allen Gamet; sisters, Linda (J.W.) Combs, and Laurie "Bee" Gamet; brother, Joe Gamet, chosen brothers and sisters of the Bishop Family, and numerous nieces and nephews.

TC is preceded in death by her mother, Ann Mae Houghftaling Gamet.

A private ceremony will take place on a later date.

Collier-Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com

Published in The Leader on Jul. 12, 2020.
