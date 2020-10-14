Ricky J. Richard



October 4, 1969 -



October 12, 2020



A memorial service will be held at 4 PM until 7 PM on Friday Oct 16, with Father Guilbeau leading service at 6 PM. Service will be held at Johnson & Brown Funeral Home 505 E Hwy 90 Iowa, LA. Ricky J Richard passes away at his home in Lake Charles.



Ricky was born in Lafayette to Mrs. Sandra Forestier. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. He had a huge heart with a contagious smile. Ricky lived a simple life with a love for fitness. He also leaves behind his girlfriend of four years Kathy Nunez.









