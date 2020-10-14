1/1
Ricky J. Richard
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky J. Richard

October 4, 1969 -

October 12, 2020

A memorial service will be held at 4 PM until 7 PM on Friday Oct 16, with Father Guilbeau leading service at 6 PM. Service will be held at Johnson & Brown Funeral Home 505 E Hwy 90 Iowa, LA. Ricky J Richard passes away at his home in Lake Charles.

Ricky was born in Lafayette to Mrs. Sandra Forestier. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. He had a huge heart with a contagious smile. Ricky lived a simple life with a love for fitness. He also leaves behind his girlfriend of four years Kathy Nunez.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Service
06:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson And Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved