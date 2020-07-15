1/1
Leroy Torrez
1949 - 2020
1/1
Leroy Torrez, 70, of Brighton, passed away June 20.
Leroy was born in Greeley Sept. 4, 1949, to Max and Vangie (Torrez) Baca. He was raised in Brighton by his grandparents, Louis and Efren Torres, where he attended school.
Leroy was an Army veteran who proudly served his country during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1971 as an 82nd Airborne Ranger. He received a Purple Heart, amongst other meaningful medals.
Leroy enjoyed spending time with his family, sons and his grandchildren. Family time was very important to him as well as his fur babies. Fishing was his first passion and he loved doing so whenever he could. Leroy also enjoyed tossing horseshoes and watching his Denver Broncos.
Survivors include his children, Jessica Gonzales, Brian (Cynthia) Torrez, David Torrez and Randy (Candie) Torrez; grandchildren, Zebulan, Silvia, and Benjamin; siblings Rudy (Emily) Chavez, Maryjane (Jerry) Sanchez, Maxine (Ronnie) Gonzales, Peggy (Joey) Gallegos, Frank Baca, Anthony Baca and Johnny Baca.
His parents and grandparents preceded him in death.
Viewing and services will be held private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leroy Torrez, visit https://www.taborfuneralhome.com/obituary/Leroy-Torrez/sympathy.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Published in Brighton Standard Blade from Jul. 15 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
