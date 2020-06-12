Chuck Fell



Charles Andrew "Chuck" Fell, of Atlanta, Ga., passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on June 5, 2020.



Chuck is survived by Jeanne Ingraham Fell, his beloved wife of 17 years; his daughter, Catherine "Cate;" and his son, Charles "Will." He is also survived by his brother, Mike Fell and his wife, Alison; his niece, Maggie Avitabile, her husband, Joey, and their son, Julian; his nephews, Austin and Nathan Fell; his niece, Alice Ann Fell; and his dear stepmother, Patricia Fell Knowles and her husband, Ralph; and many beloved cousins and extended family members.



Chuck was born Sept. 19, 1960, in Pensacola, Fla., the son of the late George A. Fell Jr. and Margery Beane Fell. During his childhood, Chuck was the home run champion of his Little League baseball team, team captain of his high school tennis and soccer teams and an Eagle Scout. Chuck graduated from Pensacola's Booker T. Washington High School as the valedictorian of the Class of 1978. He received undergraduate degrees in classical studies and accounting from the University of Florida and the University of West Florida, respectively. He pursued a graduate degree in biblical and theological studies at Covenant Seminary, in St. Louis, and completed a master's degree in information systems audit and control from Georgia State University. Chuck's professional career was primarily spent in the financial audit profession in roles in the Atlanta area with the Southern Co., Atlanta Gas Light, Waffle House, and in the last 10 years, with the University System of Georgia. In 2015, Chuck was selected to serve as the inaugural shared director of internal audit for South Georgia State College, Douglas, Ga., and College of Coastal Georgia, Brunswick, Ga., at which time the family resided on St. Simons Island for four years. He served in this role until rejoining the system office as director of enterprise risk management in June of last year.



Chuck was a long-time member of Intown Community Church, Atlanta, where he served as a ruling elder until the family's move to St. Simons Island in 2015. He also had a deep fellowship and friendships from his years as a member at McIlwain Presbyterian Church, Pensacola, Fla. Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church, Atlanta, and Golden Isles Presbyterian Church and St. Simons Community Church, both on St. Simons Island.



Chuck was known for his devotion to people, as well as his love of books and to a lifetime of learning. First and foremost was his love for his immediate family; he will be a sorely missed husband to Jeanne, and father to Cate and Will. He developed deep and lasting friendships, so this loss is felt deeply by many. From a young age, Chuck developed a strong love for and friendship with his Lord Jesus Christ. It was from this relationship that all of his other relationships were built. Chuck was a student of the Bible, and all of the great books of literature and learning. His library of learning was enormous. Chuck used his love of learning to enrich the personal relationships in his life.



Because of COVID restrictions, there will be a small graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday for immediate family. We will plan a celebration of Chuck's life in a memorial later this summer when we may have a larger gathering.



In lieu of flowers, you may support the family through the Memorial fund for the family of Chuck Fell, established in Chuck's honor, which will go to immediate family expenses and the balance to an educational fund for Chuck's children.



If flowers are desired to be sent for the graveside service, they may be delivered by 3 p.m. Friday or between 8-9 a.m. Saturday to H.M. Patterson Oglethorpe, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319.



Cards and letters may be sent to the Fell family at 2467 Melinda Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30345.



While his family and friends have suffered a great loss, we a confident that the promise made to Chuck by his Lord Jesus Christ has now been fully realized:



I know that my Redeemer lives, and that in the end he will stand upon the earth. And after my skin has been destroyed, yet in my flesh I will see God; I myself will see him with my own eyes - I, and not another. How my heart yearns within me.



Job 19:25-27



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 12, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store