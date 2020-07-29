John Parkins III
John H. Parkins III, born to Lucille Freeman Parkins and John Hewlett Parkins Jr., on Sept. 12, 1933, in Greenville, S.C., husband of Mary Ellen Dailey Parkins, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. He will be sincerely missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Although Alzheimer's took away his memory and intellect, he continued to love people, striving to be their friend and enjoying the relationships that he had. But his best friend was "Tony" his cat, the great joy of his life, who was always near him asking for a "pet-pet," gladly given.
After graduating from Greenville High School, John entered the United States Army and was enlisted in the 82nd Airborne Special Forces, the Green Berets, during the time of the Korean Conflict. Luckily, this ended before any deployment to the active war zones.
His long career started at Clemson University with a B.S. in industrial management, followed by an MBA in executive management from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Later he attended Columbia University New York for an advanced marketing program and the Quality College for quality management. He also attended the Academy of Professional Consultants at Columbia and was certified as a professional consultant.
John's working career began at Singer Sewing Machine Co., for three years and then on to Milliken Textile Co., 1960 until retirement in 1994. There he rose from research and development to manufacturing development. When Milliken & Co. purchased Callaway Mills in LaGrange, Ga., it became the KEX Division of Milliken, manufacturers of industrial dust control products with factories in LaGrange, Denmark, Japan and New Zealand. This division also had sales offices in all of the Western European countries and John was assigned as the general manager of this division.
John's professional listings include: Who's Who in Finance and Industry, Who's Who in the South and Southwest, Personalities of the South, Who's Who Registry of Global Business Leaders, American Management Association Sales and Marketing, American Textile Manufacturing Institute, Georgia Textile Manufacturing Institute, Institute of Industrial Laundries, Linen Supply Association of America and the Kex National Association (Lifetime Member). John also is the holder of five U. S. Patents.
Rotary was a special love for him and he was president of the St. Simons Island Rotary Club and District Governor 2004-2005. He is a major donor for Rotary and a Paul Harris Fellow. He also loved golf; attending the Masters Tournament every year with his wife and friends. He was a founding member of the Sea Island Golf Club and enjoyed the game until his back gave him trouble and he could no longer play.
John was predeceased by his parents and his only brother, U.S. Army Col. James Allen Parkins (Betty Jo). His wife Mary Ellen survives him as do his children from a previous marriage, John H. IV (Charlene, Graham and Evan), Rena Parkins Steele (Tim, Megan and Colin); his brother-in-law, Russel Dailey (Dolores); and cousins, Dr. S.A. Dailey (Pat), Patrick E. Dailey, Patrick Dailey (Verna), Allan Dailey (Anita) and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
John's inurnment was in the St. William Catholic Church Columbarium.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 29, 2020