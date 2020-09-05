1/
Kenneth Lamar Hicks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Hicks

Kenneth Lamar Hicks died Aug. 30, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Cemetery.

A walk-through visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Monday at Darien Funeral Home.

Masks must be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be enforced.

He is survived by his parents, Albertha and Harold Sams; wife, Bernell L. Hicks; children, Harris, Ken , Katrice and Laure Hicks and Sherie (Dexter) Wallace; siblings, Kenneth Walker and Bryon Gamble; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 5, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Darien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved