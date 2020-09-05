Kenneth Hicks
Kenneth Lamar Hicks died Aug. 30, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Cemetery.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Monday at Darien Funeral Home.
Masks must be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be enforced.
He is survived by his parents, Albertha and Harold Sams; wife, Bernell L. Hicks; children, Harris, Ken , Katrice and Laure Hicks and Sherie (Dexter) Wallace; siblings, Kenneth Walker and Bryon Gamble; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 5, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 5, 2020.