Kenneth Hicks



Kenneth Lamar Hicks died Aug. 30, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Cemetery.



A walk-through visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Monday at Darien Funeral Home.



Masks must be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be enforced.



He is survived by his parents, Albertha and Harold Sams; wife, Bernell L. Hicks; children, Harris, Ken , Katrice and Laure Hicks and Sherie (Dexter) Wallace; siblings, Kenneth Walker and Bryon Gamble; and other relatives.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, September 5, 2020



