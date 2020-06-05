Matthew Thurman Maxwell
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Maxwell

Matthew Thurman Maxwell, 38, of Brunswick, Ga., entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at UF Health Shands Hospital, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Matthew was born on May 11, 1982, in Morganton, N.C., to Michael Guy Maxwell and Tammy McDonald.

Matthew was preceded in death by his loving wife, Cecilia Christine Self Maxwell; his grandfather, George Guy Maxwell of Oklahoma; his grandparents, Lester and Janice Buchan of Brunswick, Ga.; and his aunt, June Buchan of Brunswick, Ga.

He is survived by his two beloved children, Emma and Matthew; his father, Michael of North Carolina; mother, Tammy (Cliff) McDonald of Tennessee; sister, Ashley (Truitt) Boyd of Tennessee; grandmother, June Howard Maxwell of North Carolina; his aunts, Debbie (Gary) Stevens of North Carolina, Teresa (Kevin) Paige of Florida, Janet (Rob) Purdy of Nova Scotia, Canada, Melissa (Billy) Ridenour of Waynesville, Ga., and Susan (Leon) Ponsell of Brunswick, Ga.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 12, and politely requests they be given time and space to see the children. The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13 in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Father Timothy McKeown officiating. Inurnment will follow at Palmetto Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the children's Path2College 529 plan, in honor of Matthew and Christine, at

https://www.ugift529.com. Emma's Ugift code is A9P-G2J and Matthew's Ugift code is X0A-J0M.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium have been entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 5, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Inurnment
Palmetto Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved