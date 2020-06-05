Matthew Maxwell
Matthew Thurman Maxwell, 38, of Brunswick, Ga., entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at UF Health Shands Hospital, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Matthew was born on May 11, 1982, in Morganton, N.C., to Michael Guy Maxwell and Tammy McDonald.
Matthew was preceded in death by his loving wife, Cecilia Christine Self Maxwell; his grandfather, George Guy Maxwell of Oklahoma; his grandparents, Lester and Janice Buchan of Brunswick, Ga.; and his aunt, June Buchan of Brunswick, Ga.
He is survived by his two beloved children, Emma and Matthew; his father, Michael of North Carolina; mother, Tammy (Cliff) McDonald of Tennessee; sister, Ashley (Truitt) Boyd of Tennessee; grandmother, June Howard Maxwell of North Carolina; his aunts, Debbie (Gary) Stevens of North Carolina, Teresa (Kevin) Paige of Florida, Janet (Rob) Purdy of Nova Scotia, Canada, Melissa (Billy) Ridenour of Waynesville, Ga., and Susan (Leon) Ponsell of Brunswick, Ga.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 12, and politely requests they be given time and space to see the children. The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13 in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Father Timothy McKeown officiating. Inurnment will follow at Palmetto Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the children's Path2College 529 plan, in honor of Matthew and Christine, at
https://www.ugift529.com. Emma's Ugift code is A9P-G2J and Matthew's Ugift code is X0A-J0M.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium have been entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 5, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 5, 2020.