Delores Dianne Isaacs of Jacksonville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the age of 56. Dianne was born May 1, 1964 in Conway, AR to the late Dale Bridges and Patricia Bennett. Dianne was also preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Bennett, her father, Dale Bridges, Stepfather, Bobby Bennett.
She loved her daughter, granddaughter, sister, stepsisters, family and friends, gardening, music, bowling and her beloved fur babies.
Left to cherish her memories is her loving family, daughter, Shannon Isaacs, granddaughter, Mallorie Isaacs, her sister, Belinda Massey (Paul), step-sisters, Janice Chamberlain, Susan White (Rickie), Frances Bearden (Shawn), best friends, Charles Jordan and Cheryle Stacy (Rickey) and many other friends and relatives.
Visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm, Saturday, May 30th at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. A private service will be held Sunday. Interment to follow at approximately 3:30pm at Grissard Cemetery in El Paso, AR, open for anyone to attend. Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 30, 2020.