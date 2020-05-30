Delores Dianne Isaacs
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores Dianne Isaacs of Jacksonville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the age of 56. Dianne was born May 1, 1964 in Conway, AR to the late Dale Bridges and Patricia Bennett. Dianne was also preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Bennett, her father, Dale Bridges, Stepfather, Bobby Bennett.
She loved her daughter, granddaughter, sister, stepsisters, family and friends, gardening, music, bowling and her beloved fur babies.
Left to cherish her memories is her loving family, daughter, Shannon Isaacs, granddaughter, Mallorie Isaacs, her sister, Belinda Massey (Paul), step-sisters, Janice Chamberlain, Susan White (Rickie), Frances Bearden (Shawn), best friends, Charles Jordan and Cheryle Stacy (Rickey) and many other friends and relatives.
Visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm, Saturday, May 30th at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. A private service will be held Sunday. Interment to follow at approximately 3:30pm at Grissard Cemetery in El Paso, AR, open for anyone to attend. Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
31
Interment
03:30 PM
Grissard Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved