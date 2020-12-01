1/1
Joe Kidd
1941 - 2020
Joe Kidd, age 79, a resident of Springdale, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born July 15, 1941 in Choctaw, Arkansas, to Marvin and Julia Kidd.

Joe was a faithful member of the Robinson Avenue Church of Christ for over 50 years. Joe retired from Tyson foods in 2014.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved siblings Juanita Butts, Loretta "Tookie" Stephens, Marvin "Buck" Kidd, Tommy Kidd and Glenna Sue Kidd.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Charlene (Linn) Kidd; two daughters, Charnna Wilkinson and husband Scott of Springdale, Julie Kidd of Springdale; five grandchildren, Jennie Wilkinson, Kelly Reece and husband Jeremy, Jacob Jenkins, Linsey Wilkinson, and Jayda Kidd; four great-grandchildren, Draevyn Joe Jenkins, Lyla Wilkinson, Grayson and Abraham Reece; a bonus sister, Charlyn Sue Jones; two sisters in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:
Southern Christian Children's Home
P.O. Box 649
Morrilton, AR 72110

Online condolences www.WestfieldChapel.com

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
November 30, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you and family at this time. Have many happy memories from riding church bus and going to church with Joe and family.
Sonya Watkins
Friend
