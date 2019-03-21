Maria C. Rogoff, born in Phoenix, Az on October 12, 1963, gained her wings on March 14, 2019 in Conway, Ar. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sandra L. & Eugene H. Huff of Clinton, Ar. Left to cherish her memory is her companion of 16 years, Darrell Woods of Greenbrier, Ar. 3 daughter's and a son. Amanda & Justin Wingfield of Lavaca, Ar. Stacy & Brandon Pixley of Rudy, Ar. Margaret Rogoff & her companion David McAlister of Van Buren, Ar. Tommie Huff of Ft Smith, Ar. 2 brothers and a sister, Allen & Debra Huff of Greenbrier, Ar. Bobby Huff of Greenbrier. Candy & Fred Davis of Clinton, Ar. 6 grandkids, nieces, nephews & countless friends. Maria is greatly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A Memorial service will be March 24, 2019 from 12pm to 4pm @ 12 Ellington Road Greenbrier, AR 72058.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019